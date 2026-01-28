Group of pickpockets detained in Bishkek, over 20 stolen mobile phones seized

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained suspects involved in a series of pickpocketing incidents at markets in the capital, the police press service reported.

The investigation was launched following a complaint by a citizen A.A., who contacted the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district on December 28, 2025. She reported that unknown individuals had stolen an iPhone 12 Pro Max from the jacket pocket of her underage daughter at Alamedin market and fled the scene.

A criminal case was opened under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative measures, police identified and detained the first suspect, A.K., 28. The investigation later revealed that the stolen phones were resold at Osh Bazaary market with the involvement of a second suspect, A.Z., 25.

Both suspects have been detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During searches conducted at Besh-Sary shopping center, law enforcement officers discovered and seized more than 20 mobile phones suspected to be of criminal origin. At present, the detainees’ involvement in a series of pickpocketing incidents at markets in the capital has been established.

The investigation is ongoing.