16:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.72
RUB 1.14
English

Group of pickpockets detained in Bishkek, over 20 stolen mobile phones seized

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained suspects involved in a series of pickpocketing incidents at markets in the capital, the police press service reported.

The investigation was launched following a complaint by a citizen A.A., who contacted the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district on December 28, 2025. She reported that unknown individuals had stolen an iPhone 12 Pro Max from the jacket pocket of her underage daughter at Alamedin market and fled the scene.

A criminal case was opened under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative measures, police identified and detained the first suspect, A.K., 28. The investigation later revealed that the stolen phones were resold at Osh Bazaary market with the involvement of a second suspect, A.Z., 25.

Both suspects have been detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During searches conducted at Besh-Sary shopping center, law enforcement officers discovered and seized more than 20 mobile phones suspected to be of criminal origin. At present, the detainees’ involvement in a series of pickpocketing incidents at markets in the capital has been established.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/359627/
views: 135
Print
Related
Clairvoyant detained in Bishkek for stealing 523,000 soms via Instagram
Pickpockets who stole nearly 700,000 soms in minibus detained in Bishkek
Orthodox church robbed in Ak-Suu: Two suspects detained
Foreign citizen suspected of theft detained in Chui region
Thieves targeting cash and jewelry caught in Alamedin district
Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
Deputy prison head arrested for stealing products for prisoners in Moldovanovka
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Ex-organized crime group member detained on suspicion of pickpocketing
Popular
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
28 January, Wednesday
15:29
Group of pickpockets detained in Bishkek, over 20 stolen mobile phones seized Group of pickpockets detained in Bishkek, over 20 stole...
15:20
Motor depot in Kara-Balta returned to state
15:15
Chinese investor intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in construction
14:56
Kyrgyzstan replaces representative in CSTO leadership
14:52
New Salyk Kuzot system disrupts corruption in Kyrgyzstan