Kyrgyzstan to introduce new mandatory livestock marking

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to Resolution No. 105, dated March 3, 2025, concerning the identification of animals and animal products. The updates are aimed at aligning the regulations with the law and clarifying the procedure for visual livestock identification.

According to the document, when identifying cattle, horses, donkeys, and mules, not only microchipping but also an additional mark—the so-called «i» brand—is now permitted. This mark is applied using liquid nitrogen to the left side of the animal: on the thigh or on the lower part of cheek in front of the jaw.

This marking is intended to simplify the visual identification of already identified animals and reduce the risk of substitution during transportation or sale.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.