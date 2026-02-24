12:26
USD 87.45
EUR 103.28
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan to introduce new mandatory livestock marking

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to Resolution No. 105, dated March 3, 2025, concerning the identification of animals and animal products. The updates are aimed at aligning the regulations with the law and clarifying the procedure for visual livestock identification.

According to the document, when identifying cattle, horses, donkeys, and mules, not only microchipping but also an additional mark—the so-called «i» brand—is now permitted. This mark is applied using liquid nitrogen to the left side of the animal: on the thigh or on the lower part of cheek in front of the jaw.

This marking is intended to simplify the visual identification of already identified animals and reduce the risk of substitution during transportation or sale.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/363294/
views: 147
Print
Related
Entrepreneurship Development Fund increases loan amount for livestock purchases
Kyrgyzstan tightens livestock export regulations
Livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan decreases
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes temporary ban on livestock exports
Champion livestock breeder receives 10 hectares of land from authorities
Breeding farms in Issyk-Kul region to be provided with interest-free loans
Kyrgyzstan increases exports of livestock products
245 purebred horses imported to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on livestock export
Unregistered mobile phones to be disconnected in Kyrgyzstan on August 16
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
12:18
Chinese corporation to reconstruct Lebedinovskaya HPP Chinese corporation to reconstruct Lebedinovskaya HPP
12:06
Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalytic converters and precious metal waste
11:48
Kyrgyzstan introduces banking support for large procurement by state enterprises
11:26
Kyrgyzstan to introduce new mandatory livestock marking
11:20
Energy Ministry introduces ban on hazardous autonomous power sources