Orthodox church robbed in Ak-Suu: Two suspects detained

An Orthodox church in the village of Ak-Suu (Teploklyuchenka) in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan was robbed during the night of January 5 to 6. The perpetrators took all gold and silver items, cash from the cash registers and donation boxes, as well as gifts intended for children, the church visitors reported on social media.

The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported that a complaint was filed on January 6. During an inspection of the scene, police found a broken lock, smashed donation boxes, and traces of arson. Inside the building, a New Year’s tree had been burned, oil was spilled on the floor, and church property was damaged. The perpetrators also broke CCTV cameras and cut the wires.

According to police, ten New Year gift bags, two silver chains, five — six silver rings, 12–15 silver crosses, and a Wi-Fi router were stolen from the church shop. Cash was also taken from cash registers and donation boxes. In addition, windows of two cars parked near the church were smashed, and items were stolen from inside the vehicles.

According to church residents, despite attempts to set the building on fire, the church was miraculously not damaged, even though it is entirely made of wood.

Police also reported that the suspects committed a theft at a local mosque, where they broke open two donation boxes and stole the money inside.

Criminal cases have been opened under the article «Theft.» Using CCTV footage, police identified and detained the suspects—a previously convicted 22-year-old identified as V.A. and a 15-year-old N.A., both residents of Ak-Suu village. They have been placed in a temporary detention facility, and investigative actions are ongoing.
