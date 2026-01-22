Pickpockets who stole nearly 700,000 soms in minibus detained in Bishkek

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained suspects in a major pickpocketing case, the department’s press service reported.

On January 8, a woman E.B. filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district, stating that unknown individuals stole a wallet from her handbag inside minibus No. 161. The wallet contained 595,000 soms, $400 in cash, and a set of jewelry valued at 100,000 soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 205 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Criminal investigation officers detained two suspects—S.M. and J.A., 41—at Sary-Ozon market. Both men have prior convictions for serious crimes. They were taken to the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district and placed in a temporary detention facility. A court ordered their pretrial detention at the detention center No. 1.

During a search of a Daewoo Nexia vehicle used by the suspects, officers found the stolen set of jewelry.

According to investigators, on the morning of January 8 the suspects boarded minibus No. 161 heading toward Dordoi market. Police established that the experienced pickpockets visually identified the passenger as a possible market worker and stole her money and valuables. They then returned by taxi, paying the fare with 1,000 soms banknote taken from the stolen funds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police urge residents and guests of the capital who may have suffered from the actions of these individuals or who have relevant information to contact the following numbers: +996 509 262 669, +996 702 071 263, or 102.