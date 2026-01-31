Suspect in mosque thefts detained in Bishkek

Police in Bishkek have detained a suspect in a series of thefts from mosques, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the statement, on January 7, 2026, a citizen identified as B.A. filed a written complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district, requesting action against an unknown individual.

The complainant said that at around 4:30 p.m. the same day, an unknown person, while inside a mosque located on the territory of Dordoi market during prayers, stole his small bag containing a wallet with cash, a mobile phone, and personal belongings.

The investigative service of the district police department opened a criminal case under Article 205 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of investigative measures, Bishkek police detained a citizen identified as A.S., 18, who had previously been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility. According to preliminary information, he specialized in committing thefts from mosques.

During the investigation, the suspect stated that he sold the mobile phone obtained through criminal means at the Osh market for 3,000 soms and spent the proceeds on personal needs.

The investigation is ongoing, and his possible involvement in similar crimes committed in Bishkek is being checked.

Citizens who have suffered from the unlawful actions of this individual, as well as those who have any relevant information, are asked to contact the police at 0999 150 736 or 102.