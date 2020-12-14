Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The issue was discussed at a working meeting of the Vice Mayor in charge of Social Policy Aizhan Chynybaeva with participation of the head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall Elmira Imanalieva, deputy heads of district administrations, heads of district education centers, directors of special schools and special kindergartens.

Aizhan Chynybaeva noted that based on numerous requests from parents of Bishkek residents with special needs, special kindergartens and schools will start working.

«At the same time, parents and legal representatives themselves can choose the mode of education, their decision must be reported at the parent meeting online,» the City Hall noted.

In case of resumption of work, all sanitary standards will be strictly observed at each special educational institution: mandatory installation of filters at the entrance, systematic ventilation of classrooms, premises, mask requirement and keeping a health journal for each child, teacher.

The City Hall added that the roof is being repaired, radiators and heating main pipes are being partially replaced at three special preschool educational organizations. All employees of the special educational institutions have been tested for COVID-19.