Systematic economic smuggling of consumer goods was revealed in Osh city. Press service of the Financial Police reported.

A Volvo truck transporting various goods was detained on December 11. The vehicle was traveling from Uzbekistan through Dostuk customs post without appropriate permits and without paying customs duties.

The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started.

«The State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes is carrying out activities aimed at identifying the officials involved who lobbied the interests of the smugglers, as well as at compensation for damage to the state budget,» the Financial Police said.