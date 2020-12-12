12:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

320 traffic accidents involving children occur in Bishkek for 11 months

At least 320 traffic accidents involving children occurred in Bishkek for 11 months. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

According to it, 532 traffic accidents were registered for the same period last year. «In 2019, at least 608 children were injured in traffic accidents, this year — 373. Compared to last year, the number of traffic accidents involving children decreased by 66.25 percent,» the department said.

The main advice for parents from the Patrol Police Service is to teach the child the traffic rules, how to navigate on the road, and to follow the rules for transporting children themselves, because a significant part of the victims of traffic accidents are children — passengers of vehicles.
link: https://24.kg/english/176494/
views: 97
Print
Related
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek
One person killed, four more injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad
Three people die in traffic accident in Nooken
Advisor to governor sentenced to 3 years in jail for fatal traffic accident
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Voenno-Antonovka
19-year-old girl dies in traffic accident in Kochkor district
Ambulance gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Three people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul district
Car falls off a cliff in Suzak district, driver dies
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh highway
Popular
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
12 December, Saturday
12:02
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of m...
12:00
Heads of EAEU approve directions of Eurasian integration until 2025
11:47
320 traffic accidents involving children occur in Bishkek for 11 months
11:24
Prices of fuels and lubricants to grow by 1.5-2 percent in December
11:15
Ministry of Education presents concept for teaching entrepreneurship