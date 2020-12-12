320 traffic accidents involving children occur in Bishkek for 11 months

At least 320 traffic accidents involving children occurred in Bishkek for 11 months. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

According to it, 532 traffic accidents were registered for the same period last year. «In 2019, at least 608 children were injured in traffic accidents, this year — 373. Compared to last year, the number of traffic accidents involving children decreased by 66.25 percent,» the department said.

The main advice for parents from the Patrol Police Service is to teach the child the traffic rules, how to navigate on the road, and to follow the rules for transporting children themselves, because a significant part of the victims of traffic accidents are children — passengers of vehicles.