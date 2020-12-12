Admission of students to Hungary’s universities for 2021-2022 starts

Admission of students to universities in Hungary for 2021-2022 academic year is open. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Hungarian Ministry of Human Resources annually allocates grants for study of citizens of Kyrgyzstan at Hungarian universities in Hungarian or English.

«There is an agreement between the two countries on the basis of which grants are allocated. For the 2021-2022 academic year, 150 places are available for citizens of Kyrgyzstan in such areas as medicine, information technology, engineering, natural sciences, agriculture, social sciences, economic sciences, political sciences, sports sciences. The scholars of the program are provided with free study, a monthly scholarship allowance, hostel accommodation and medical insurance,» the ministry said.