11:03
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

Admission of students to Hungary’s universities for 2021-2022 starts

Admission of students to universities in Hungary for 2021-2022 academic year is open. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Hungarian Ministry of Human Resources annually allocates grants for study of citizens of Kyrgyzstan at Hungarian universities in Hungarian or English.

«There is an agreement between the two countries on the basis of which grants are allocated. For the 2021-2022 academic year, 150 places are available for citizens of Kyrgyzstan in such areas as medicine, information technology, engineering, natural sciences, agriculture, social sciences, economic sciences, political sciences, sports sciences. The scholars of the program are provided with free study, a monthly scholarship allowance, hostel accommodation and medical insurance,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/176482/
views: 97
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary to conduct joint scientific research
150 Kyrgyz students to be able to study at universities in Hungary for free
Agreement on opening direct Bishkek – Budapest flights reached
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays official visit to Hungary
Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air airline offered to open direct flight to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
12 December, Saturday
10:57
Referendum on form of government scheduled for January 10, 2021 Referendum on form of government scheduled for January...
10:49
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
10:37
Uzbekistan and Cuba granted observer status at EAEU
10:30
Medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to be trained in medical waste management
10:20
Kyrgyz Customs launches Sanarip Tamga project in pilot mode
11 December, Friday
18:33
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third intervention in December
18:26
Russia regards expanding of labeling of goods agreement as necessary