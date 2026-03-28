Security Council Secretary discusses security issues with Hungarian authorities

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Adilet Orozbekov met with Marcell Biro, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary on National Security, in Budapest. The Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the discussion focused on issues related to the formation of a new world order, as well as current challenges and threats in the areas of terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, cybersecurity, and combating organized crime.

«Adilet Orozbekov noted that the current security situation, including ongoing conflicts, requires significant integration and consolidation of interstate efforts to maintain regional stability and preserve peace in strict accordance with the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law. Senior foreign policy and security officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan also participated in the meeting,» the statement reads.