Memorial plaque to Hungarian Turkologist István Mandoki to be unveiled

A memorial plaque honoring renowned Hungarian Turkologist and linguist István Kongur Mandoki will be unveiled on March 19 at 10 a.m. The press service of the Hungarian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the embassy, the plaque will be installed at the National Innovation Technological School-Lyceum No. 5 named after Aidarkan Moldokulov, where the scholar lived and worked during his expedition to Kyrgyzstan.

«István Kongur Mandoki is a unique and significant figure in modern European Turkology and Kipchak studies, not only for his outstanding academic achievements but also for his invaluable contribution to strengthening ties between Hungary and Central Asia. He spent much of his life traveling and conducting expeditions, studying the history, culture, and linguistic connections between the ancient Magyars (Hungarians) and Turkic peoples. In 2024, marking the 80th anniversary of the scholar’s birth, the Hungarian Embassy presented a book in Bishkek about István Kongur Mandoki Konurdun Konguroosu,» the statement says.

The author of the memorial bas-relief is Kyrgyz sculptor Tamila Mamatova, who is widely known for creating monuments dedicated to prominent historical and cultural figures, including the Aikol Manas monument on the country’s main square, a sculpture of Chingiz Aitmatov, and a bust of Tatybubu Tursunbaeva.