Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek

The Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum will be held in Bishkek. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced.

According to the Chamber, the event will be held by the Embassy of Hungary in Kyrgyzstan on November 5. Maurer Gép, Kavali, and Unimatik will participate, presenting modern technologies and equipment for fruit and vegetable processing.

The forum will serve as a platform for exchanging experiences, establishing new partnerships, and promoting joint projects in the agricultural sector.

Registration is required for participation by October 27, 2025.