13:59
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek

The Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum will be held in Bishkek. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced.

According to the Chamber, the event will be held by the Embassy of Hungary in Kyrgyzstan on November 5. Maurer Gép, Kavali, and Unimatik will participate, presenting modern technologies and equipment for fruit and vegetable processing.

The forum will serve as a platform for exchanging experiences, establishing new partnerships, and promoting joint projects in the agricultural sector.

Registration is required for participation by October 27, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/346856/
views: 147
Print
Related
Time to Act Forum brings together students from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China
Bishkek Declaration adopted at III Inter-Parliamentary Forum
Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of development in its history
Bishkek hosts III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States
3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives
Hungary to participate in World Nomad Games
Popular
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
11 October, Saturday
13:22
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in...
12:36
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
12:30
67-year-old Kim Jong Kyn goes missing in Bishkek
12:08
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
11:56
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies