12:09
USD 87.45
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.11
English

Hungarian Embassy comments on competitive selection for country's universities

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed the Hungarian Embassy of technical issues that arose during the transfer of data for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program. The diplomatic mission told 24.kg news agency.

According to the Embassy, ​​the corrected data from the initial selection of applicants conducted by the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation will soon be transferred to the Tempus Foundation, which is responsible for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program.

After the data transfer, further data processing will be possible on the Hungarian side.

24.kg news agency readers previously reported that the 2026 national selection process for the international state scholarship program Stipendium Hungaricum raised serious questions among applicants.

According to them, unlike in previous years, this year the Ministry did not publish an official general list of recommended candidates. Instead, decisions were sent to applicants individually, without a public announcement of the final list.

According to applicants, some of those who were rejected included those with high academic achievements (high GPA, IELTS scores, and achievements in Olympiads and competitions).

However, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education assured that all data is currently being verified to determine the ranking indicators. Officials say the official results of the competitive selection process have not yet been approved or published.

The official results will be posted on the government portal only after all verification procedures are completed and duly approved.
link: https://24.kg/english/364964/
views: 190
Print
Related
Education Ministry discusses education reform with ADB representatives
Education Ministry to enhance inclusive education development with JICA support
Teacher shortage, pedagogical education reform discussed at Science Ministry
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to expand academic mobility of students
Student rotation: Regional mobility program being developed in Kyrgyzstan
Quality of medical education for Pakistani students discussed at Health Ministry
Cabinet expands Tunguch online school with Olympiad and language courses
Universities of Kyrgyzstan and South Korea sign trilateral agreement
Education Ministry discusses Erasmus+ program with European Parliament members
Kyrgyzstan participates in discussion of regional "green schools" platform
Popular
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
KOICA hands over electric vehicles to support green mobility in Kyrgyzstan KOICA hands over electric vehicles to support green mobility in Kyrgyzstan
Direct Jeddah–Osh flights to resume from March 4 Direct Jeddah–Osh flights to resume from March 4
Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved
7 March, Saturday
10:24
Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition hip-hop festival to be held in Bishkek Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition hip-hop festival to be h...
10:18
Hungarian Embassy comments on competitive selection for country's universities
10:11
Opera and Ballet Theater invites to festive concert in Bishkek
10:07
Escalation in Middle East: Bishkek expresses solidarity with people of Qatar
6 March, Friday
21:10
Four Kyrgyz wrestlers enter top 10 of UWW world rankings
21:02
New Mayor appointed in Tokmok city
20:56
Construction of solar power plant planned in Kochkor district
20:38
Heads of several districts appointed in Kyrgyzstan
20:27
Photo of the day: First Lady presented with Aigul flower at Bishkek celebration