Hungarian Embassy comments on competitive selection for country's universities

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed the Hungarian Embassy of technical issues that arose during the transfer of data for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program. The diplomatic mission told 24.kg news agency.

According to the Embassy, ​​the corrected data from the initial selection of applicants conducted by the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation will soon be transferred to the Tempus Foundation, which is responsible for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program.

After the data transfer, further data processing will be possible on the Hungarian side.

24.kg news agency readers previously reported that the 2026 national selection process for the international state scholarship program Stipendium Hungaricum raised serious questions among applicants.

According to them, unlike in previous years, this year the Ministry did not publish an official general list of recommended candidates. Instead, decisions were sent to applicants individually, without a public announcement of the final list.

According to applicants, some of those who were rejected included those with high academic achievements (high GPA, IELTS scores, and achievements in Olympiads and competitions).

However, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education assured that all data is currently being verified to determine the ranking indicators. Officials say the official results of the competitive selection process have not yet been approved or published.

The official results will be posted on the government portal only after all verification procedures are completed and duly approved.