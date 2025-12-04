11:18
Kyrgyzstanis can enroll in Hungarian universities

A competitive selection process has been announced for citizens of Kyrgyzstan wishing to study in Hungary under the Stipendium Hungaricum program for the 2025–2027 academic years. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation.

According to the ministry, under the bilateral agreements reached, the Hungarian side is providing 200 quotas distributed across academic levels as follows:

  • Bachelor’s / one-tier master’s programs — 130 places
  • Master’s programs — 50 places
  • Doctoral programs (PhD/DLA) — 20 places.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic aged 18 or older as of August 31, 2026 are eligible to apply.

Additional information is available on the ministry’s website.
link: https://24.kg/english/353376/
views: 98
