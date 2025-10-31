Hungarian Cinema Days to be held in Bishkek

Embassy of Hungary in Bishkek invites to attend the Hungarian Cinema Days, which will be held November 3-5 and November 10, 2025.

The program will feature masterpieces of Hungarian cinema — films by acclaimed directors inspired by real events and personal stories that reflect Hungary’s history and the memories of its people.

Film screenings will take place at the Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University and the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

Screening schedule:

November 3 at 5 p.m. — Opening of the Hungarian Cinema Days

The film Diary for My Children, winner of the Grand Prix at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival, directed by Márta Mészáros, will be screened at the Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University.

November 4 at 5 p.m.

Diary for My Loved Ones (1987), directed by Márta Mészáros. The film won the silver medal at the 37th Berlin Film Festival.

November 5 at 5 p.m.

The historical drama Semmelweis (2023), directed by Lajos Koltai.

November 10 at 3 p.m.

The film Semmelweis. The screening will take place at the Isa Akhunbaev Kazan State Medical Academy.

Admission to the screenings is free.