Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025

During a working visit to Hungary, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The parties discussed the results of Kyrgyzstan-Hungary strategic partnership for 2025 and reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation in 2026. It was noted that the two countries’ interaction this year has been constructive and fruitful. Specifically, they highlighted the meetings between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in May, Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev and the Hungarian Prime Minister in September, and the meetings of the Strategic Council in October and the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in November.

Daniyar Amangeldiev and Péter Szijjártó expressed satisfaction with the activities of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, emphasizing its key role in the implementation of bilateral projects. The Hungarian side expressed their readiness to increase the Fund’s capital to $45 million to support companies operating in Kyrgyzstan.

Special attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The parties noted the importance of the Stipendium Hungaricum educational program, which annually provides up to 200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan with the opportunity to study at Hungarian universities.

During the talks, cooperation within the European Union, including the issue of sanctions, was also discussed. It was noted that Kyrgyzstan and Hungary share a common position on the need for a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and oppose its further escalation.
link: https://24.kg/english/355266/
views: 240
