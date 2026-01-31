17:47
Kyrgyzstan, Hungary boost cooperation through student scholarship program

Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan Gulzat Isamatova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Kyrgyz Republic, Sándor Dorogi.

According to the ministry’s press service, the sides discussed the current state and promising areas of bilateral cooperation in science, higher education, and innovation.

Both parties expressed a mutual interest in updating the legal and regulatory framework governing cooperation between the two countries. The importance of holding joint events in 2026, developing academic mobility, and strengthening inter-university ties was also emphasized.

Special attention was paid to Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, implemented at the initiative of the Hungarian side. Under the program, citizens of Kyrgyzstan are given the opportunity each year to study at leading higher education institutions in Hungary. Previously, 200 quotas were reported to be available.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to further deepen strategic partnership, expand educational exchanges, and develop scientific and technical cooperation, identifying key areas of joint work and agreeing to continue close interaction.
