Russia regards expanding of labeling of goods agreement as necessary

«It seems useful to expand the scope of the agreement on labeling of goods,» Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council today.

Electronic technologies help protect the general market and consumers from counterfeit products, he said. The EAEU countries are aimed at limiting illegal trade, improving the competitive environment for business. The President of the Russian Federation recalled that the digital mechanisms for marking of goods used within the Union, use of which was initiated by Russia, help to ensure control over the movement of goods across the territory of the Union.

«By the end of the year, digital tags will be introduced for labeling tobacco products, some medicines, perfumes, footwear, photographic equipment, and car tires. From January 1, 2021, it is envisaged to introduce labeling of light industry goods, and then certain types of dairy products,» Vladimir Putin said.