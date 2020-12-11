18:21
Smuggling of non-ferrous metal into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Officers of the State Committee for National Security prevented smuggling of non-ferrous metal into Kyrgyzstan. A batch of copper, brass and aluminum weighing 27 tons was detained. Press center of the state committee reported.

«A heavy vehicle, which entered the Kyrgyz Republic from the territory of a neighboring state with contraband non-ferrous metal (copper, brass, aluminum) with a total weight of about 27 tons, was detained at the weight and dimensional control post in Kara-Kul. According to preliminary calculations, the market value of the cargo is more than $ 150,000,» the SCNS said.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of smuggling. An investigation is underway.
