Gasoline falls in price by 6.6 soms, diesel - by 9.9 since beginning of 2020

A decrease in retail prices for fuel and lubricants compared to the beginning of the year is registered in Kyrgyzstan based on the results of 11 months of 2020. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In January-November, gasoline fell in price on average by 6.6 soms, or 16.6 percent, and the average cost of diesel fuel decreased by 9.9 soms, or 22 percent.

«Oil traders of the republic continue to provide the republic with the necessary volumes of fuel and lubricants without interruption. According to preliminary data, in January-November 2020, at least 983,600 tons of petroleum products were imported to the republic, about 459,800 tons of them are gasoline, 523,800 tons — diesel fuel,» the Association stressed.