Deputies of the Parliament adopted budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2021 and the forecast for 2022-2023. The decision was made today at a meeting.

The total amount of forecast revenues of the republican budget for 2021 is 172.9 billion soms, expenses — 181.3 billion soms. The deficit of the republican budget will amount to over 8.5 billion soms, or 1.4 percent of GDP.

The bill was adopted in the second and third readings. It will take effect after signing by the acting President.