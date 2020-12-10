Budget 2020: Cabinet of Ministers cuts down expenses by 3.6 billion soms

«We have optimized budget expenditures in 2020 by other 3.6 billion soms,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said today at a parliament meeting.

According to him, budget expenditures will amount to 169.1 billion soms. Compared to the draft budget that the deputies adopted at the end of November, they have decreased by almost 4 billion soms. Including budgetary expenditures were reduced by 1.6 billion soms and spending under the state investment program — by 2.1 billion soms.

«We have reduced the cost of co-financing of the state investment program, other expenses of government agencies and spending on the use of goods and services,» said Artem Novikov.

As a result, the budget deficit will amount to 29.8 billion soms in 2020. This is 5.8 billion soms less than the figure that was indicated in the draft budget adopted in the first reading in November.