22:28
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Budget 2020: Cabinet of Ministers cuts down expenses by 3.6 billion soms

«We have optimized budget expenditures in 2020 by other 3.6 billion soms,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said today at a parliament meeting.

According to him, budget expenditures will amount to 169.1 billion soms. Compared to the draft budget that the deputies adopted at the end of November, they have decreased by almost 4 billion soms. Including budgetary expenditures were reduced by 1.6 billion soms and spending under the state investment program — by 2.1 billion soms.

«We have reduced the cost of co-financing of the state investment program, other expenses of government agencies and spending on the use of goods and services,» said Artem Novikov.

As a result, the budget deficit will amount to 29.8 billion soms in 2020. This is 5.8 billion soms less than the figure that was indicated in the draft budget adopted in the first reading in November.
link: https://24.kg/english/176316/
views: 98
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2021
Bishkek’s budget loses 878 million soms due to pandemic
President of Kyrgyzstan approves amendments to 2020 budget
Changes to republican budget for 2020 due to coronavirus adopted
Kyrgyz activists make funny and informative videos about budget
President approves budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2020
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2020 in first reading
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2018 executed with deficit of 6.4 billion soms
Kyrgyzstan has big problems with budget execution, authorities admit
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
10 December, Thursday
22:04
Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in sec...
21:55
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2021
21:47
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov detained in Bishkek
21:45
Former Deputy Chairman of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan put on wanted list
21:33
Emergency situation regime still in force in Kyrgyzstan