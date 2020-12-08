Collections of Chingiz Aitmatov's audiobooks presented in Kyrgyzstan

Collections of audiobooks with works of Chingiz Aitmatov were presented in Kyrgyzstan. The event was timed to coincide with the birthday of the great writer. Nurbolot Azamatov, a representative of the Chingiz Aitmatov Academy, announced at a press conference.

The initiative belongs to a journalist Ernis Kiyazov. Five electronic collections include absolutely all the works of Chingiz Aitmatov. One of them was presented to the writer and nephew of the outstanding figure Asan Akhmatov. The rest will be handed over to the Ministry of Education and Science.