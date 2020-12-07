Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek

Driver was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

According to it, a driver of an unidentified car hit a 45-50-year-old woman and fled today at 1.45 at the intersection of Tynystanov and Abdymomunov Streets. The victim died at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of Subaru Forester was detained by officers of the Patrol Police Service and taken to the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. An investigation is underway.