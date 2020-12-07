18:16
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek

Driver was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

According to it, a driver of an unidentified car hit a 45-50-year-old woman and fled today at 1.45 at the intersection of Tynystanov and Abdymomunov Streets. The victim died at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of Subaru Forester was detained by officers of the Patrol Police Service and taken to the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/175848/
views: 25
Print
Related
One person killed, four more injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad
Three people die in traffic accident in Nooken
Advisor to governor sentenced to 3 years in jail for fatal traffic accident
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Voenno-Antonovka
19-year-old girl dies in traffic accident in Kochkor district
Ambulance gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Three people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul district
Car falls off a cliff in Suzak district, driver dies
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh highway
Six people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul, including four children
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total 401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total
7 December, Monday
18:08
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek
17:38
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
16:17
New hospital put in commission in Kemin
15:48
Tengiz Bolturuk appointed to Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc.
14:41
Dyikan-Pishpek trade and market complex resumes work in Bishkek