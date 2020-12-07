Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow

Kyrgyz migrants held a rally near the building of the State Duma in Moscow. Readers told 24.kg news agency.

Kyrgyzstanis held the protest because of the arrival of the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to the capital of Russia.

«Migrants express distrust of the current government. They demand transparent and open presidential elections,» the readers write.

Talant Mamytov arrived in Moscow for a three-day working visit. Meetings with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin are planned. The parties will discuss issues of bilateral trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the development of interaction between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation within the framework of inter-parliamentary partnership.