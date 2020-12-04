23:04
English

Acting President Talant Mamytov to pay three-day working visit to Moscow

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov will leave for Moscow on a three-day working visit. Press service of the Parliament reported.

On December 6, he will meet with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. The parties will discuss issues of bilateral trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the development of interaction between Kyrgyzstan and Russia within the framework of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Bilateral meetings of Talant Mamytov with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich and the Chairman of the Executive Committee — Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergei Lebedev are also planned.

The delegation headed by Talant Mamytov also includes deputies Baktybek Turusbekov, Altynbek Sulaimanov, Aisuluu Mamashova, Salaydin Aidarov, Gulshat Asylbaeva and Omurbek Bakirov.
