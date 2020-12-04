EDB works on two projects with Kyrgyzstan

Two projects in Kyrgyzstan are currently being worked out — on the Kyrgyz railway and Manas airport. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, Amangeldy Isenov, told reporters on the sidelines of the First Eurasian Congress.

According to him, the number of proposed projects in Kyrgyzstan is not large enough to boast of. There are also energy projects. But there are no clear facts on them yet, although this is an urgent and sectoral issue for Kyrgyzstan. It is possible that the issue of financing of energy projects by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development will be considered.

«We are working together with our contract partners on infrastructure of Manas airport and the Kyrgyz railways. Projects need a strategic partner. I cannot name the amounts, since there is no final design documentation. As for the railway, this is modernization, but this project is complex and capital intensive. As for Manas airport, I am not yet entitled to give an answer on the terms of the project,» Amangeldy Isenov said.