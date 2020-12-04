19:55
USD 84.80
EUR 102.77
RUB 1.13
English

EDB works on two projects with Kyrgyzstan

Two projects in Kyrgyzstan are currently being worked out — on the Kyrgyz railway and Manas airport. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, Amangeldy Isenov, told reporters on the sidelines of the First Eurasian Congress.

According to him, the number of proposed projects in Kyrgyzstan is not large enough to boast of. There are also energy projects. But there are no clear facts on them yet, although this is an urgent and sectoral issue for Kyrgyzstan. It is possible that the issue of financing of energy projects by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development will be considered.

«We are working together with our contract partners on infrastructure of Manas airport and the Kyrgyz railways. Projects need a strategic partner. I cannot name the amounts, since there is no final design documentation. As for the railway, this is modernization, but this project is complex and capital intensive. As for Manas airport, I am not yet entitled to give an answer on the terms of the project,» Amangeldy Isenov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/175644/
views: 119
Print
Related
Moscow hosts First Eurasian Congress
Socio-political uncertainty affects economy of Kyrgyzstan
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 7.5 percent at year-end
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to decrease by 5.9 percent at year-end
EDB: Business activity in Kyrgyzstan reduced due to quarantine measures
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed
EDB plans to open credit line for construction of hospitals in member countries
EDB develops crisis management program for EAEU countries
EDB ready to consider participation in financing of import substitution projects
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
4 December, Friday
18:45
EDB works on two projects with Kyrgyzstan EDB works on two projects with Kyrgyzstan
18:31
Moscow hosts First Eurasian Congress
18:19
Between elections and pandemic. Why is dollar appreciating?
17:32
One person killed, four more injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad
17:21
Kyrgyzstan’s budget loses $1.5 mln monthly due to Eti Bakyr Tereksai standstill