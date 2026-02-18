$4.5 million climate-smart agricultural project launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, together with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), has launched a new project to develop climate-resilient value chains. The ministry’s press service reported.

The Japanese government has allocated $4.5 million for the initiative. The project will cover 17,000 small farmers in three southern regions of the country—Batken, Jalal-Abad, and Osh.

These regions have been recognized as the most vulnerable to climate change and water shortages.

Key areas of support

The initiative focuses on increasing productivity and strengthening agricultural cooperatives. The project will provide rural producers with the following resources:

construction of greenhouses with drip irrigation systems, installation of water tanks, and storage facilities for crops;

supply of high-quality seedlings and creation of facilities for organic compost production;

farmers will undergo training in modern agronomy methods, financial management, and marketing.

The project is being implemented with technical support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Mirbek Duisheev, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, noted that the partnership will consolidate efforts to support small farmers, which is in line with national priorities for agricultural sector development through 2030.

Japanese Ambassador Hirano Ryuichi emphasized that the project will help strengthen the country’s food system and ensure the economic stability of rural communities in the face of climate change.

Japan remains a strategic partner of WFP in Kyrgyzstan. Its government has previously provided emergency assistance to the country and supported human capital development projects.