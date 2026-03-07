13:43
Swiss project Araket to allocate up to 5 million soms to women in Kyrgyzstan

The Swiss project Araket will allocate up to 5 million soms to women in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made following a business idea competition in Bishkek and Osh, the Swiss Embassy reported.

According to the Embassy, ​​pitching sessions have completed the selection of participants for small grants to launch or expand their businesses.

Eleven winners have been selected in Bishkek and five in Osh. Each will receive grant support in the form of the necessary equipment to launch or scale up their project.

The amount of support per participant will be 200,000-350,000 soms. A total of 16 business initiatives will receive support in the current cycle of the project.

Araket: For a Better Life in New Settlements in Kyrgyzstan is a Swiss project. It is Implemented by GFA Consulting Group GmbH with the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic.
