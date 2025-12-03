11:45
Birimdik Kerbeni project launched in Kyrgyzstan as part of World Nomad Games

Birimdik Kerbeni cultural project is being launched in Kyrgyzstan. Ahead of the 6th World Nomad Games, the country will begin a national water relay aimed at highlighting the importance of water and symbolizing national unity, the organizers reported.

The project will cover all regions of the country and engage citizens in preparations for this major international event.

For the Kyrgyz people, water has traditionally symbolized life, purity, and spiritual continuity, and within the concept of the Games, it represents renewal and unity.

By the end of 2025, regions will select warriors — representatives of their lands — as well as elchiler (distinguished figures) and identify their sacred water sources.

In June 2026, the first baatyr (warrior) will ascend to the glaciers of Khan Tengri to fill the nation’s main vessel with water that will be kept in Bishkek as a symbol of national unity.

Each region will also fill its own vessel with water from sacred springs and open regional water reservoirs.

By August 15, the baatyrs will deliver these vessels to the capital, where they will be displayed in the main water repository.

The project’s culmination will take place on August 31, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games: waters from all regions and participating countries will be combined into a single vessel — symbolizing harmony and mutual respect among nations.
