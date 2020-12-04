One person killed, four more injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad

One person was killed in a traffic accident in Toguz-Toro district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The traffic accident occurred the day before at 18.00 on Kazarman — Aktal — Chat road. Driver of Toyota Gaia lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road.

«As a result of the traffic accident, a 61-year-old man died, four more people, including a six-year-old child, were hospitalized. Rescuers helped the injured get out of the car,» the Emergencies Ministry said.