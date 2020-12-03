Border problems: Residents of Aksy district turn to Kamchybek Tashiev

Residents of Deires village in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan ask Kamchybek Tashiev to pay attention to the problem of borders. According to them, recent border disputes have been resolved in favor of the neighboring country.

The video was posted on Seychas Telegram channel.

«Already 300 hectares of our land have come into possession of the neighboring country. Many disputed areas are settled in favor of Uzbekistan. Kamchybek Tashiev made a statement that not a single meter of our land would be given to other countries. We hope he will keep his word. We want to contact him through social media so that he can solve the problem. There are patriots who are not indifferent to the fate of the country,» one of the residents said.