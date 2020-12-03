00:07
USD 84.80
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.12
English

Border problems: Residents of Aksy district turn to Kamchybek Tashiev

Residents of Deires village in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan ask Kamchybek Tashiev to pay attention to the problem of borders. According to them, recent border disputes have been resolved in favor of the neighboring country.

The video was posted on Seychas Telegram channel.

«Already 300 hectares of our land have come into possession of the neighboring country. Many disputed areas are settled in favor of Uzbekistan. Kamchybek Tashiev made a statement that not a single meter of our land would be given to other countries. We hope he will keep his word. We want to contact him through social media so that he can solve the problem. There are patriots who are not indifferent to the fate of the country,» one of the residents said.
link: https://24.kg/english/175487/
views: 99
Print
Related
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
President ratifies agreement on construction of bridge at Kazakhstan's border
Kyrgyzstan temporarily closes borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on borders held in Batken
Kyrgyzstan exchanges its territories with Tajikistan for its own plots
Kyrgyzstan has no special representative for border issues for almost year
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister discusses border issues with President of Uzbekistan
Over 100 trucks wait in line on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
92 percent of Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimited as of today
Kyrgyzstan - China border to be temporarily closed
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
3 December, Thursday
23:09
Border problems: Residents of Aksy district turn to Kamchybek Tashiev Border problems: Residents of Aksy district turn to Kam...
23:02
Government of Kyrgyzstan asks donors to help with loans for business
22:45
Unfair treatment: Veronique Garrett about plight of children with disabilities
21:09
Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum
20:56
Presidential elections: Two more candidates withdraw from race