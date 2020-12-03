Eight kilograms of marijuana confiscated from man in Dzheti-Oguz

Dzheti-Oguz District Court found 46-year-old citizen guilty of Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs for the purpose of sale. The district prosecutor’s office informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 8,325 kilograms of marijuana were found during a search in the house of the man.

«During the trial, the defendant pleaded partially guilty. According to him, the drug belongs to his friend, and the latter asked him to keep it for a short time. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of 110,000 soms. The accused was taken into custody in the courtroom. The second instance upheld the decision of the Dzheti-Oguz District Court,» the prosecutor’s office said.