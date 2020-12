Cinemas and Internet cafes were allowed to resume work in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Restaurants and children’s playgrounds also begun to work. This decision was made today at a meeting of the headquarters.

The facilities were allowed to open with strict adherence to sanitary rules.

Cinemas, food courts, Internet cafes and other entertainment establishments resumed their work in Bishkek yesterday.