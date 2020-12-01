14:07
Cinemas, food courts, Internet cafes resume work in Bishkek

Cinemas, food courts, Internet cafes and other entertainment establishments have resumed their work in Bishkek today. Vice Mayor of the capital, Aizhan Chynybaeva, announced at a briefing.

She appealed to entrepreneurs with a request to organize all the necessary conditions and strictly observe the temporary sanitary and epidemiological rules approved by a government decree in May.

In particular, they must organize a daily «entrance filter» before starting work, install antiseptics, daily carry out wet mopping of office premises and public places, introduce a mask requirement for employees and visitors, and ensure ventilation.

«Cinemas, Internet cafes have to ensure observance of the mask requirement by employees and visitors, seating of clients in staggered rows. Limit number of seats for catering and entertainment establishments in the amount not exceeding 50 percent of the total,» Aizhan Chynybaeva added.

She stressed that holding of mass events was still banned.

«I would especially like to draw the attention of our entrepreneurs and managers of trade facilities, markets, shops, taxis, public transport. If a focus of infection is detected or for ignoring sanitary and epidemiological requirements and standards, penalties with a temporary restriction of activities will be applied,» the Vice Mayor said.
