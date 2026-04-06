Kyrgyzstan to boost production of children’s animation and TV series

Kyrgyzstan plans to launch up to 20 animation projects and short TV series for children annually. A record 65 million soms has been allocated for the development of children’s content in 2026.

Talantbek Tolobekov, Director of the Cinematography Department under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, announced new initiatives in this field during a roundtable on the development of children’s content.

According to him, an advisory body has been established within the department to oversee the development of children’s content. Plans include forming a pool of 10–20 animation projects each year, as well as launching around 20 series, mainly in short formats.

Special attention is given to modern formats, including vertical series. «We should keep up with the times,» Tolobekov emphasized.

In addition, the country will host its first-ever Children’s and Family Cinema Day of the Kyrgyz Republic in May.

There are also plans to create animated films based on stories from the children’s magazine Baichechekei.

Funding for the sector has increased significantly. In 2026, 65 million soms have been allocated for the development of children’s animation — a record figure.

The funds will be distributed through Kyrgyzfilm on a competitive basis among production companies.

According to the department, there are about 60–70 private studios in the country already actively producing content. With strong ideas and concepts, they will be able to participate in creating children’s films and series.

It is noted that animation projects will be produced in both Kyrgyz and Russian. The allocation of funding is expected to be as open and transparent as possible, with the involvement of the expert community.

Talantbek Tolobekov added that specialists from Korea and other countries are currently being brought in to develop animation in the country.