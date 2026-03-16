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Kyrgyz Cinema Days to be held in Istanbul

Kyrgyz Cinema Days will be held from March 24 to 26 at the Atlas Cinema in Istanbul, Turkey. The Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.

The event is organized to present Kyrgyz cinematography on the international stage, expand cultural cooperation, and introduce Turkish audiences to contemporary Kyrgyz cinema.

As part of the Kyrgyz Cinema Days, feature films by renowned Kyrgyz directors will be screened. Among them are Kara Kyzyl Sary by Aktan Arym Kubat, Kachkyn by Dastan Japar uulu, and Paradise Under the Feet of Mothers 2 by Ruslan Akun.

The films reflect the life of Kyrgyz society, the lives of people, national cultural values, and contemporary social issues, demonstrating the unique style and content of Kyrgyz cinema to an international audience. It is noted that the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema are an important cultural event aimed at developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries and popularizing Kyrgyz cinema abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/366154/
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