Opening of Embassy of Kuwait planned in Bishkek

An Embassy of Kuwait could be opened in Bishkek. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Kuwait Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah held a videoconference, during which the parties exchanged views on topical issues.

«During the conversation, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev informed his counterpart about stabilization of the internal political situation in the country, preparations for holding early presidential elections, as well as the upcoming parliamentary elections and constitutional reform. In his turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah conveyed greetings from the Emir of Kuwait to the new leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic and wished success in carrying out democratic reforms in the country, confirming the continuity of all previously reached agreements by the government of Kuwait. At the same time, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait especially noted the results of the successful activities of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kuwait and the intentions to open the Embassy of Kuwait in Bishkek, interest in exchanging visits at various levels and deepening interdepartmental cooperation. Along with this, the parties touched upon the long-term plans for the further development of bilateral cooperation, where such areas as healthcare, education, agriculture, credit and investment spheres and others were determined as priorities. In particular, the ministers agreed on the need to create a joint commission to develop a roadmap, further cooperation, a joint investment fund and discussed other issues,» the ministry reported.