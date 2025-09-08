Kuwait to allocate $1M grant to Kyrgyzstan to develop water supply project

Kuwait will allocate $1 million in grant funds to Kyrgyzstan to develop a rural water supply project. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture asked to approve in the first reading the draft law «On ratification of the grant agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development on financing the preparation of a feasibility study and preliminary development of the project «Development of water supply and sanitation in rural settlements of Chui, Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions.»

The agreement provides for a grant of 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars (about $1 million) to conduct a feasibility study and preliminary development of the project.

As the Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry — Director of the Water Resources Service Almaz Zheenaliev reported, the goal of the project is to prepare the basis for the rehabilitation and expansion of drinking water supply and sanitation systems, which will further provide the population with clean drinking water, reduce morbidity and improve sanitary conditions.

Deputies called on the Ministry of Agriculture not to delay the implementation of projects on providing the population with drinking water. The committee approved the bill.