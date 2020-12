Three people died in traffic accident in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The traffic accident occurred on November 30 at 23.08. Daewoo Nexia and Mercedes Sprinter collided on Bishkek — Osh highway.

«As a result, one person died at the scene, two other — in the hospital. Three more people were injured, they were taken to Kochkor-Ata hospital,» the ministry reported.