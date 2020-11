Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Mamytov, will leave for Moscow. The head of the Information Policy Department of the President’s Executive Office Nurgazy Anarkulov told.

According to him, Talant Mamytov will pay the visit at the invitation of the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on December 7.

Details of the upcoming meetings are being worked out.