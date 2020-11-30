UNDP: Volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 90 percent

An online course has been launched in Kyrgyzstan for local players in the tourism market from four regions — Naryn, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, the course focuses on skills to strengthen adventure tourism value chains.

«As you know, COVID-19 pandemic has made very big changes in many sectors of the economy, and especially in tourism. The way the tourism market operates has changed dramatically. According to official data, the volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan has decreased by 80-90 percent,» the UNDP informed.

In total, 72 people expressed their desire to participate in the course, the commission selected 25 of them. Participants will be issued state-recognized Management of Tourist Activities certificates.

The main objectives of the course are:

Professional development of local personnel in tourism. Training and capacity building of local players in the tourism market;

Integrated approach to training and provision of professional training modules in marketing, management, tourism, English, coaching and digital skills;

Strong players in the local market to promote and increase local sales;

Improvement of the quality of adventure tourism products.

The course will take three months.