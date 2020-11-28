11:06
Interior Ministry intends to oblige private business to install video cameras

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has proposed to oblige owners of private property throughout Kyrgyzstan to install video cameras. Corresponding amendments to the Law on Outdoor Video Surveillance were submitted by the ministry for public discussion.

As background statement says, the law obliges private entrepreneurs to install video cameras only in Bishkek and Osh cities. According to the ministry, it was adopted in violation of the Law on Normative Legal Acts, which states that normative legal acts are valid throughout the territory of the republic from the date of their entry into force and are subject to execution.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the proposed changes will create additional measures to prevent, suppress crime and ensure public safety in the country.

The objects, the owners or tenants of which must install cameras, will be approved by local councils based on the proposal of the executive bodies of local government. The exception is buildings and other objects owned by the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/174810/
views: 37
