849 crimes solved in Bishkek with help of video surveillance cameras in 2021

Operators of the Digital Command Center have detected and solved 849 crimes, misdemeanors and administrative violations, using video surveillance cameras, since the beginning of the year in Bishkek. Deputy Head of the Public Security Service, Azamat Batyrbaev, announced at a meeting of the Public Council of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that in order to ensure public order and public safety in the capital, 60 video surveillance cameras were installed in crowded places, 20 of which have thefacial recognition function, 20 — ordinary and 20 — panoramic.

«The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Digital Command Center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek also installed 40 video surveillance cameras in the regions. The center also has access to the Safe City project; 319 outdoor video surveillance cameras, available online, have been installed in Bishkek at 38 crossroads,» Batyrbaev said.

Since October 31, 2019 to the present, 55 wanted persons have been recognized and detained with the help of the facial recognition system. At least 13 of them have been identified and detained since the beginning of this year.
