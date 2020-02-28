10:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cameras in trolleybuses

The Bishkek Trolleybus Department has announced a tender for purchase of video cameras for their installation in public transport. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

Related news
Cameras installed in Bishkek buses, trolleybuses and minibuses
At least 2 million soms are provided for purchase of 254 cameras.

«As of today, 87 trolleybuses are equipped with video surveillance. Each of them has four cameras. The tender was announced to equip other 61 trolleybuses with cameras,» the Bishkek Trolleybus Department told 24.kg news agency.

Entrepreneurs can take part in the tender until March 11.

Video surveillance was also installed in new municipal buses and in 80 percent of minibuses in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/145005/
views: 31
Print
Related
Video surveillance repeatedly installed in Omurbek Tekebayev's cell
Omurbek Tekebayev complains of video recording in his cell to UN Committee
Five companies ready to install video surveillance in Balykchy
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
28 February, Friday
10:12
Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cameras in trolleybuses Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cam...
10:02
Vladimir Putin tells about planned events within Cross-year
09:47
Kyrgyzstan to cultivate crops on 745,000 hectares in 2020
09:22
Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin
27 February, Thursday
17:54
Two more kindergartens to open in Osh city before the end of March
17:13
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
16:39
Institute of Business Ombudsman begins work
16:13
Adybek Nabiev appointed First Deputy Head of Batken district
16:01
President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow