Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cameras in trolleybuses

The Bishkek Trolleybus Department has announced a tender for purchase of video cameras for their installation in public transport. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

At least 2 million soms are provided for purchase of 254 cameras.

«As of today, 87 trolleybuses are equipped with video surveillance. Each of them has four cameras. The tender was announced to equip other 61 trolleybuses with cameras,» the Bishkek Trolleybus Department told 24.kg news agency.

Entrepreneurs can take part in the tender until March 11.

Video surveillance was also installed in new municipal buses and in 80 percent of minibuses in Bishkek.