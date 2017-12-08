13:51
Five companies ready to install video surveillance in Balykchy

Five companies are ready to install video surveillance in Balykchy, the portal of state purchases informed.

«Meykin» LLC estimated installation of equipment at 7.3 million soms, «MDN Group» — 9.1 million soms, «Too Ashkan» — 9.7 million soms, "Grand PRO" — 8.9 million soms. The lowest price was offered by «Galaxy Security» — 6.5 million soms.

It is planned to purchase 84 cameras, 2 servers and other consumables for 10.2 million soms. All equipment must be produced in 2017 with certificates of conformity.

Video cameras will be located at the intersections of streets and water intake stations of the city to provide visual control of the situation.
