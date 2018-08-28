11:33
USD 68.51
EUR 79.52
RUB 1.02
English

Video cameras for 24 million soms to be installed at Bishkek HPP

Electric Stations OJSC purchases a video surveillance system for Bishkek Heating and Power Plant for 24.6 million soms. The state procurement portal reports.

Cameras will be installed to monitor the main and auxiliary equipment.

In connection with the fact that the object already has a video surveillance system HIKVISION, it must be integrated into a new project with 100% compatibility without loss of functionality.

Earlier, 128 video cameras for $ 1.8 million have been installed in a new block of the HPP. This purchase caused a wide public response, as the cost of one camera exceeded $ 14,000.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Video cameras being installed in Vostok-5 microdistrict
Preparation of Bishkek HPP for winter to finish in September
Defendants in Bishkek HPP case remanded in custody
Chemical treatment workshop at Bishkek HPP to be built by October 1
Bishkek HPP repair. Eight companies ready to glaze boiler house
Bishkek HPP modernization. No overestimation of work cost found
Retender for construction of Bishkek HPP chemical treatment workshop announced
Audit Chamber intends to appeal to auditors of China on Bishkek HPP
Two intermediary companies ready to deliver coal to Bishkek HPP
Only one company ready to supply local coal to Bishkek HPP
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language