Video cameras for 24 million soms to be installed at Bishkek HPP

Electric Stations OJSC purchases a video surveillance system for Bishkek Heating and Power Plant for 24.6 million soms. The state procurement portal reports.

Cameras will be installed to monitor the main and auxiliary equipment.

In connection with the fact that the object already has a video surveillance system HIKVISION, it must be integrated into a new project with 100% compatibility without loss of functionality.

Earlier, 128 video cameras for $ 1.8 million have been installed in a new block of the HPP. This purchase caused a wide public response, as the cost of one camera exceeded $ 14,000.