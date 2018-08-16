10:48
Video cameras being installed in Vostok-5 microdistrict

More than seventy video cameras will be installed in Vostok-5 microdistrict of Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Vostok-5 was selected as a pilot microdistrict within the framework of Safe Microdistrict program. According to the Department of Internal Affairs for Sverdlovsky district, about 494 incidents occurred there in 2017. The neighborhood is considered to be one of the criminogenic.

Local budget funds have been allocated to equip 14 apartment buildings with CCTV: 72 video cameras, 9 video recorders, 9 hard drives, 9 power supplies, 12 monitors and 2,335 meters of cable have been purchased.
