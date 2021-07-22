Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory

Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Batken confirmed the statement of the mayor of Isfara Bakhovaddin Bahodurzoda about installation of surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake. Press service of the regional administration informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the cameras were installed from the side of Tajikistan, and not on the territory of Golovnoy water intake.

«There are no Tajik surveillance cameras either on the territory of the water distribution point, or on the road leading to it and cannot be. Their cameras were installed a couple of days ago on their territory. In the course of repair work, Kyrgyzstan also restored video surveillance at Golovnoy, which was damaged as a result of the April 28-29 events,» the administration said.

The situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is stable.

The mayor of Isfara Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda earlier said that Tajikistan again installed surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake. This time, the surveillance cameras are installed not on an electric pole, but on a tree 10 meters from the water distribution point.