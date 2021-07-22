Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory

Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Batken confirmed the statement of the mayor of Isfara Bakhovaddin Bahodurzoda about installation of surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake. Press service of the regional administration informed 24.kg news agency.
According to it, the cameras were installed from the side of Tajikistan, and not on the territory of Golovnoy water intake.
The situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is stable.
The mayor of Isfara Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda earlier said that Tajikistan again installed surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake. This time, the surveillance cameras are installed not on an electric pole, but on a tree 10 meters from the water distribution point.