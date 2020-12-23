List of objects that have to install video cameras to be approved in Bishkek

List of facilities that will have to install outdoor video surveillance cameras will be approved in Bishkek. The corresponding draft resolution of the Bishkek City Council was submitted for public discussion.

As background statement says, the Law on Outdoor Video Surveillance provides for the approval of a list of objects to be equipped with an outdoor video surveillance system, except for state ones, by the City Council upon the recommendation of the City Hall.

The law was adopted in 2015. It introduced mandatory equipping of buildings and facilities, regardless of the form of ownership, with outdoor video surveillance systems.

The current law applies only to Bishkek and Osh cities. Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to oblige owners of private facilities to install cameras throughout Kyrgyzstan. Corresponding amendments to the Law on Outdoor Video Surveillance were submitted for public discussion by the ministry.